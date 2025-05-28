Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28th:

Urban Outfitters URBN: This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters’ shares gained 61.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flex LNG FLNG: This shipping company which is focused on transportation of liquefied natural gas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Flex LNG’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

Alerus Financial ALRS: This financial services company, which offers banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage to businesses and consumers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Alerus Financial’s shares gained 4.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

