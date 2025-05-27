Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Carvana CVNA: This company which is a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Carvana’s shares gained 36.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Pan American Silver PAAS: This mining company which is focused exclusively on silver, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver’s shares gained 1.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company which offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp’s shares gained 0.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

