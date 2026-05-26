Technology

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 26th

May 26, 2026 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Keysight Technologies KEYS: This company, which is a provider of electronic design and test instrumentation systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Keysight Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

Keysight Technologies' shares gained 13.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price

Keysight Technologies Inc. Price

Keysight Technologies Inc. price | Keysight Technologies Inc. Quote

Ponce Financial Group PDLB: This financial holding company, that provides various banking products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Ponce Financial’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Price

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. price | Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Quote

Bandwidth BAND: This company, which operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider, offering software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus

Bandwidth Inc. Price and Consensus

Bandwidth Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

Bandwidth’s shares gained 314.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Bandwidth Inc. Price

Bandwidth Inc. Price

Bandwidth Inc. price | Bandwidth Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

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Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
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Stocks mentioned

KEYS
PDLB
BAND

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