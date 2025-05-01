Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Carpenter Technology CRS: This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Savings Financial Group FSFG: This bank holding company which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

First Savings Financial Group’s shares gained 14% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco De Chile BCH: This commercial banking company in Chile which provides general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile’s shares gained 26.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

