Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Northrim BanCorp NRIM: This full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nelnet NNI: This educational finance company which is focused on providing quality student loan products and services to students and schools nationwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nelnet’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aris Mining Corporation ARMN: This company which is gold producer principally in the Americas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.

Aris Mining Corporation’s shares gained 45.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

