Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 15th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Intercorp Financial Services IFS: This company which provides financial products and services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Intercorp Financial Services’ shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.