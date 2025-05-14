Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 14th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This parent company of healthcare service lines which provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring Health Services’ shares gained 5.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

