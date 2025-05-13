Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

MAG Silver MAG: This Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus

MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

MAG Silver’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MAG Silver Corporation Price

MAG Silver Corporation price | MAG Silver Corporation Quote

Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus

Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

Copa Holdings’ shares gained 3.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Copa Holdings, S.A. Price

Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote

ALLIENT INC ALNT: This company which designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Allient Inc. Price and Consensus

Allient Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allient Inc. Quote

ALLIENT INC’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Allient Inc. Price

Allient Inc. price | Allient Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

