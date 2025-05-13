Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
MAG Silver MAG: This Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.
MAG Silver Corporation Price and Consensus
MAG Silver Corporation price-consensus-chart | MAG Silver Corporation Quote
MAG Silver’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MAG Silver Corporation Price
MAG Silver Corporation price | MAG Silver Corporation Quote
Copa Holdings CPA: This company which offers airline passenger and cargo services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price and Consensus
Copa Holdings, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
Copa Holdings’ shares gained 3.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Copa Holdings, S.A. Price
Copa Holdings, S.A. price | Copa Holdings, S.A. Quote
ALLIENT INC ALNT: This company which designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Allient Inc. Price and Consensus
Allient Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allient Inc. Quote
ALLIENT INC’s shares gained 12.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Allient Inc. Price
Allient Inc. price | Allient Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Allient Inc. (ALNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.