Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Sezzle Inc. SEZL: This purpose-driven digital payments company which offers interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Sezzle’s shares gained 71.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR CDLR: This company which operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor principally in Denmark, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR’s shares gained 2.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ahold ADRNY: This company which provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Ahold’s shares gained 20.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

