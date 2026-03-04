Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This parent company of healthcare service lines which, provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpring Health Services' shares gained 15.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

XP XP: This technology-driven financial services platform which offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

XP’s shares gained 3.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX: This commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies targeting rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

