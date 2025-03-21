Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 21st:

RWE AG RWEOY: This company which is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity, gas and water business in Continental Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

RWE AG’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale’s shares gained 36.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. CON: This company which is a provider of occupational health services principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Concentra’s shares gained 5.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

