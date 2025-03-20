Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 20th:

Hang Seng Bank HSNGY: This company which is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong's largest listed companies in terms of market capitalization, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hang Seng Bank’s shares gained 22% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tokio MarineTKOMY: This Japan-based holding company which is engaged in the non-life insurance, life insurance and asset management businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine’s shares gained 15.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

First Merchants FRME: This bank holding company which is engaged in conducting commercial banking business, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

First Merchants’ shares gained 0.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

