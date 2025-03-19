Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Expand Energy Corporation EXE: This company which is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Expand Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Expand Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Expand Energy Corporation Quote

Expand Energy Corporation’s shares gained 14.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Expand Energy Corporation Price

Expand Energy Corporation price | Expand Energy Corporation Quote

Postal Realty Trust PSTL: This real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Postal Realty Trust’s shares gained 12.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.