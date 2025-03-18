Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

AerSale ASLE: This company which provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

AerSale’s shares gained 34.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

AerSale Corporation Price

AerSale Corporation price | AerSale Corporation Quote

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. FMS: This company which is one of the largest integrated providers of products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Fresenius Medical Care’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA price | Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Quote

Telefonica TEF: This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefonica’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Telefonica SA Price

Telefonica SA price | Telefonica SA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.