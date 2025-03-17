Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Pearson PSO: This global media conglomerate which publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Pearson’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeva Systems VEEV: This company which offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Veeva Systems’ shares gained 5.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This master limited partnership which involves transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline’s shares gained 18.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

