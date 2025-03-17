Best Momentum Stock to Buy for March 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Pearson PSO: This global media conglomerate which publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Pearson’s shares gained 4.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Veeva Systems VEEV: This company which offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Veeva Systems’ shares gained 5.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This master limited partnership which involves transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Plains All American Pipeline’s shares gained 18.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 3.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
