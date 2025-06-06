Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 6th:

Credo Technology Group CRDO: This company which is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Credo Technology Group’s shares gained 73.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Price

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. price | Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. Quote

Ferguson plc FERG: This company which is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Ferguson plc Price and Consensus

Ferguson plc price-consensus-chart | Ferguson plc Quote

Ferguson’s shares gained 29.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ferguson plc Price

Ferguson plc price | Ferguson plc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ferguson plc (FERG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.