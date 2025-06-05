Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 5th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 5th:

Pegasystems PEGA: This company which is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Pegasystems’ shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Telenor TELNY: This leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Telenor’s shares gained 17.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

