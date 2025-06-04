Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 4th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 4th:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX: This company which is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 39% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.