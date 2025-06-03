Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 3rd:

Flotek Industries FTK: This company which develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Flotek Industries’ shares gained 103.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Harmony Gold HMY: This company which conducts underground and surface gold mining, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold's shares gained 47.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ferrovial SE FER: This infrastructure company based in AMSTERDAM, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Ferrovial SE's shares gained 17.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

