Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 2nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company which provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus

Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Wolters Kluwer’s shares gained 13.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wolters Kluwer NV Price

Wolters Kluwer NV price | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote

Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Alexander's shares gained 7.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Alexander's, Inc. Price

Alexander's, Inc. price | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

