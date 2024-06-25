Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 25th:

American Superconductor AMSC: This leading energy technologies company which develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor’s shares gained 79.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Buenaventura Mining BVN: This company which is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41% over the last 60 days.

Buenaventura Mining’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Pacific Land TPL: This company which is landowners principally in the State of Texas and generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Texas Pacific Land’s shares gained 33.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

