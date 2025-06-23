Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Euroseas ESEA: This company which operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas’ shares gained 43.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's shares gained 13.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dundee Precious Metals DPMLF: This mining company which is engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals' shares gained 19.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

