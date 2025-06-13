Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 13th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

Paycom Software PAYC: This company which is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records and talent management processes, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Paycom Software’s shares gained 23.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

