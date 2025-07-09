Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. QFIN: This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Qifu Technology’s shares gained 22.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Advantest ATEYY: This company which is one of the world's leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Advantest's shares gained 81.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OP Bancorp OPBK: This banking and financial services company which provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp's shares gained 21.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 14.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

