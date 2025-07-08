Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Dundee Precious Metals DPMLF: This mining company which is engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals’ shares gained 32.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 25.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Booking Holdings BKNG: This company which is one of the largest online travel companies in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Booking Holdings' shares gained 39.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 25.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lloyds Banking Group LYG: This United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Lloyds Banking Group's shares gained 27% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 25.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

