Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

Verona Pharma VRNA: This company which is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for the treatment of patients burdened with chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Verona Pharma’s shares gained 69% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 26%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Evolv Technologies EVLV: This company which offer an array of AI touchless screening technologies for weapons detection, identity verification and health-related threats through Evolv Cortex AI(TM) software platform, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Evolv Technologies' shares gained 100.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 25.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

