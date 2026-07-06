Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. CDNL: This full-service turnkey infrastructure service company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Quote

Cardinal Infrastructure Group's shares gained 79.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Price

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. price | Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP: This company, which provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K., has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings' shares gained 56.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Wayfair W: This company, which is one of the world's leading online sellers of home goods products, consisting of furniture and home decor, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Wayfair Inc. Price and Consensus

Wayfair Inc. price-consensus-chart | Wayfair Inc. Quote

Wayfair's shares gained 31.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 13.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof B.

Wayfair Inc. Price

Wayfair Inc. price | Wayfair Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (CDNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.