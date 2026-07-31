Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Fortrea Holdings Inc. FTRE: This company, which is a provider of clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Fortrea Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fortrea Holdings Inc. Quote

Fortrea Holdings' shares gained 56.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fortrea Holdings Inc. Price

Fortrea Holdings Inc. price | Fortrea Holdings Inc. Quote

ASML Holding ASML: This company, which is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.

ASML Holding N.V. Price and Consensus

ASML Holding N.V. price-consensus-chart | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

ASML Holding's shares gained 15.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ASML Holding N.V. Price

ASML Holding N.V. price | ASML Holding N.V. Quote

KLA KLAC: This company, which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of process diagnostics and control (PDC) equipment and yield management solutions required for the fabrication of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) or chips, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

KLA Corporation Price and Consensus

KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

KLA's shares gained 4.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KLA Corporation Price

KLA Corporation price | KLA Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.