Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:

The Travelers Companies TRV: This company, which provides a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

The Travelers Companies' shares gained 28% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price

The Travelers Companies, Inc. price | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote

Nomura NMR: This leading financial services group in Japan, which has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price and Consensus

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote

Nomura's shares gained 20% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote

Centene CNC: This company, which has established itself as a national leader in healthcare services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Centene Corporation Price and Consensus

Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Centene's shares gained 15.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Centene Corporation Price

Centene Corporation price | Centene Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.