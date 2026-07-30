Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 30th:
The Travelers Companies TRV: This company, which provides a wide variety of property and casualty insurance and surety products and services to businesses, organizations and individuals in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Travelers Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote
The Travelers Companies' shares gained 28% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Travelers Companies, Inc. Price
The Travelers Companies, Inc. price | The Travelers Companies, Inc. Quote
Nomura NMR: This leading financial services group in Japan, which has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price and Consensus
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price-consensus-chart | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
Nomura's shares gained 20% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Price
Nomura Holdings Inc ADR price | Nomura Holdings Inc ADR Quote
Centene CNC: This company, which has established itself as a national leader in healthcare services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Centene Corporation Price and Consensus
Centene Corporation price-consensus-chart | Centene Corporation Quote
Centene's shares gained 15.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Centene Corporation Price
Centene Corporation price | Centene Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.