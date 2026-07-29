Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 29th:

United Microelectronics UMC: This company, which specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

United Microelectronics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Microelectronics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

United Microelectronics' shares gained 37.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

United Microelectronics Corporation Price

United Microelectronics Corporation price | United Microelectronics Corporation Quote

Amerant Bancorp AMTB: This bank holding company, that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Amerant Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amerant Bancorp Inc. Quote

Amerant Bancorp's shares gained 34.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. Price

Amerant Bancorp Inc. price | Amerant Bancorp Inc. Quote

KB Financial Group KB: This commercial bank in South Korea, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

KB Financial's shares gained 9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

KB Financial Group Inc Price

KB Financial Group Inc price | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.