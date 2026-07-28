Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

OptimumBank OPHC: This company, which offers real estate lending and retail banking products to individuals and businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Quote

OptimumBank's shares gained 20.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Price

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. price | OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. Quote

Northern Trust NTRS: This company, which provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families, and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Northern Trust's shares gained 9.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Northern Trust Corporation Price

Northern Trust Corporation price | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

United Rentals URI: This company, which is the largest equipment rental company in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus

United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

United Rentals' shares gained 17.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

United Rentals, Inc. Price

United Rentals, Inc. price | United Rentals, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.