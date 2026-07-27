Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Vita Coco Company COCO: This leading coconut water brand in the United States, that is leveraging its strong brand equity, expanding global presence and asset-light business model to capitalize on the growing demand for healthier hydration beverages, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Vita Coco Company's shares gained 27.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

Texas Instruments TXN: This company, which is an original equipment manufacturer of analog, mixed signal and digital signal processing (DSP) integrated circuits, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price and Consensus

Texas Instruments Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Texas Instruments' shares gained 4.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Instruments Incorporated Price

Texas Instruments Incorporated price | Texas Instruments Incorporated Quote

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company, which is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry and a leading specialty jewelry retailer, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

Signet Jewelers' shares gained 4.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price

Signet Jewelers Limited price | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.