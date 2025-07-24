Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Charles Schwab SCHW: This savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody and financial advisory services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Charles Schwab’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI: This financial holding company which focuses on leveraging local business and community ties to the five major metropolitan areas of Texas — Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares' shares gained 30% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southern First Bancshares SFST: This national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Southern First Bancshares' shares gained 33.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

