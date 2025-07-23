Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Amphenol APH: This company which designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol’s shares gained 40.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bank7 BSVN: This community banking company which accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Bank7's shares gained 38.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

T. Rowe Price TROW: This global investment management organization which provides a broad array of mutual funds, sub-advisory services and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans and financial intermediaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

T. Rowe Price's shares gained 26.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

