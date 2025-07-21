Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI: This company which is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Monarch Casino & Resort’s shares gained 43.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 22.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

South Plains Financial SPFI: This holding company for City Bank which provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial's shares gained 29.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 22.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fulton Financial FULT: This bank holding company which provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial's shares gained 25.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 22.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

