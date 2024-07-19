Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Vital Farms VITL: This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Vital Farms’ shares gained 60.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Vistra VST: This energy company which offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.

Vistra’s shares gained 16.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NVIDIA NVDA: This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA’s shares gained 58.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

