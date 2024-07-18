Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Bank7 BSVN: This bank holding company which operates as a community bank and accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7’s shares gained 31.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Aercap’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Avino Silver ASM: This company which is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

Avino Silver’s shares gained 39.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

