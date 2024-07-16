Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 16th:

Kinross Gold KGC: This Canadian company which is involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold’s shares gained 44.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Veeco Instruments VECO: This company which is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Veeco Instruments’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Arista Networks ANET: This company which is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

Arista Networks’ shares gained 37.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

