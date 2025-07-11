Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11th:

Airbus Group EADSY: This company which manufactures airplanes and military equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Airbus Group’s shares gained 39.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Virtus Investment Partners VRTS: This company which provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Virtus Investment Partners' shares gained 35.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This company which specializes in routing orders and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and precious metals on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centers in 34 countries and 27 currencies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers' shares gained 37.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 17.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

