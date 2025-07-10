Best Momentum Stock to Buy for July 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 10th:

Northern Trust NTRS: This company which is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families, and individuals, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust’s shares gained 45.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

State Street STT: This financial holding company which provides a range of products and services for institutional investors worldwide through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

State Street's shares gained 39.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cadence Bank CADE: This company which provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Cadence Bank's shares gained 31.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 19%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

