Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 22nd:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company, which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria's shares gained 27.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Scoreof A.

Metropolitan Bank Holding MCB: This chartered commercial bank, which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, specialty markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Metropolitan Bank Holding’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This master limited partnership (MLP), which is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 2.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

