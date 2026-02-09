Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Envista NVST: This company, which is a global family of more than 30 dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS and Kerr, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Envista's shares gained 45.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria BBVA: This company, which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s shares gained 14.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Plexus PLXS: This company, which is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Plexus’ shares gained 41.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

