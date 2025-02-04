News & Insights

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 4th

February 04, 2025 — 09:19 am EST

February 04, 2025

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica’s shares gained 67.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SkyWest SKYW: This company which operates as a regional airline in the United States through its subsidiary SkyWest Airlines, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

SkyWest’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flex FLEX: This company which offers advanced manufacturing solutions and additional value to customers through a wide array of services, including design and engineering, component services, rapid prototyping, fulfilment, and circular economy solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Flex’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

