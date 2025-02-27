Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

United States Cellular USM: This company which is the fourth largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

United States Cellular’s shares gained 3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barclays BCS: This major global banking and financial services company with more than 325 years of expertise in banking, and operating through an international network in nearly 40 countries and regions in Europe, the U.S., Africa and Asia, the company provides a wide range of financial services to individuals, corporations and institutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.

Barclays’ shares gained 19.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Archrock AROC: This company which is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Archrock’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

