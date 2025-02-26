Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Garmin GRMN: This company which is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Garmin Ltd. Price and Consensus

Garmin Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Garmin’s shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Garmin Ltd. Price

Garmin Ltd. price | Garmin Ltd. Quote

Lenovo Group LNVGY: This personal technology company which is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lenovo Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Lenovo Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Lenovo Group Ltd. Quote

Lenovo Group’s shares gained 42.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lenovo Group Ltd. Price

Lenovo Group Ltd. price | Lenovo Group Ltd. Quote

Herbalife Ltd HLF: This global network marketing company which offers a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife Ltd Price and Consensus

Herbalife Ltd price-consensus-chart | Herbalife Ltd Quote

Herbalife’s shares gained 5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s loss of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Herbalife Ltd Price

Herbalife Ltd price | Herbalife Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Herbalife Ltd (HLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.