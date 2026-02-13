Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

LATAM Airlines Group LTM: This Latin America’s leading airline, which provide regional flights and long-haul operations in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group’s shares gained 37.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ING Group ING: This global financial institution of Dutch origin, which offers banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

ING Group’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cardinal Health CAH: This company, which is one of the world’s largest healthcare services and products providers, operating across Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions, Global Medical Products & Distribution (GMPD), and Other growth businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health’s shares gained 4.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

