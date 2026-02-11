Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:
ENGIE - Sponsored ADR ENGIY: This company, which engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear and Others segments, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
ENGIE - Sponsored ADR's shares gained 25.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Monolithic Power Systems MPWR: This company, which designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Monolithic Power Systems’ shares gained 19.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP: This company, which is a prominent pure-play Capesize ship-owner which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings’ shares gained 27.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
