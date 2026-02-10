Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

EZCORP EZPW: This company, which is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP's shares gained 41.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC: This company, which is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.2% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ shares gained 89.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company, which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group’s shares gained 39% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

