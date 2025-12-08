Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:
Village Farms International VFF: This company, which is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.
Village Farms International’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Five Below’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marvell Technology MRVL: This company which is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Marvell Technology’s shares gained 50% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
