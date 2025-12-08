Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Village Farms International VFF: This company, which is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Village Farms International’s shares gained 31.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Five Below FIVE: This specialty value chain retailer, that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Five Below’s shares gained 14.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marvell Technology MRVL: This company which is a fabless designer, developer and marketer of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Marvell Technology’s shares gained 50% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

