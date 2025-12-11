Best Momentum Stock to Buy for December 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11th:

TOPGOLF CALLAWY MODG: This unrivaled tech-enabled Modern Golf and active lifestyle company, which delivers golf equipment, apparel and entertainment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59% over the last 60 days.

TOPGOLF CALLAWY’s shares gained 19% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

California BanCorp BCAL:This registered bank holding company which offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

California BanCorp’s shares gained 15.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

